Ohio State football adds transfer return specialist

We all know that Ohio State football has had some recent struggles with its return game, and they may have figured out a solution this offseason.

When Alabama safety Caleb Downs transferred in, he was viewed as an option, although not one that would return the majority of kickoffs or punts. Jayden Ballard handled some of the duties last season, but there were plenty of yards left on the table.

As a team, Ohio State averaged just 4.4 yards-per-punt return and 19.9 yard on its kickoffs. That’s where Presbyterian transfer, Shawn Lodge, enters the picture as a walk-on. The Akron, Ohio, native committed to the Buckeyes on Friday, giving them yet another option in the return game.

Don’t expect to see much of him lining up a wide receiver, as his role will be mainly in the return game.

