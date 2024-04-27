Ohio State DT Mike Hall taken in NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns

DETROIT (WCMH) — A second Buckeye has come off the board at the NFL draft in Detroit following the selection of Marvin Harrison Jr. in the opening round.

Defensive tackle Michael Hall, Jr. was taken in the second round by the Cleveland Browns as the 54th overall pick.

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s long and winding path to draft night

The 6-2 junior from Streetsboro, Ohio played three seasons with Ohio State, making 11 starts and appearing in a total of 28 games. Hall recorded 45 career tackles with ten tackles for losses totaling 64 yards. His 24 tackles last season earned him a spot on the all-Big Ten third-team. He’s also credited with six quarterback sacks.

Hall’s preparations for the NFL draft were hampered by a hamstring injury, which prevented him from doing drills during Ohio State’s pro day workouts.

“Some teams say I’m undersized, or some teams I’d say I’m just right. But I feel like the biggest thing to me is just that’s how I separate myself, just my explosiveness and just how I get off the ball,” Hall said in March.

The NFL draft continues thru Saturday in downtown Detroit.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.