Ohio State drops trailer counting down 100 days until start of season

It’s been a long offseason, but one filled with a lot of very positive developments for the Ohio State football team. A bushel of NFL draft eligible players decided to come back, the Buckeyes nabbed some top-end talent in the transfer portal, and welcomed in a consensus top-five recruiting class.

Still, it’s been quite a while since a real, live football game took place in the ‘Shoe (sorry spring game), and we’re all getting a little restless with the anticipation of what this team could be in 2024.

And while there’s still a little less than 100 days to go, the Ohio State football creative team decided to push out some content to let you know that the season is nearing. If you haven’t seen it, get a look at the video that flashes between an empty stadium and some of the heart-pumping moments from last season.

The Countdown begins ⏳ pic.twitter.com/jvM8z7dw79 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) May 23, 2024

We’ll continue to have content throughout the summer and preseason camp, so continue to check back often to see what’s going on with the Ohio State football program during the so-called quiet time.

