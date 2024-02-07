Ohio State football officially signs final member of its 2024 recruiting class

Long gone are the days of the first Wednesday in February recruiting drama since the inceptions of the early signing period, so Ohio State didn’t have to sweat at all today.

There was just one prospect that was unsigned for the Buckeyes, in-state defensive end, Dominic Kirks. Ohio State capitalized on the coaching change at Washington, as the 6-foot, 4-inch, 255-pound lineman was previously committed to the Huskies.

It was a big pick-up for the Buckeyes, as Kirks is ranked as the No. 24 defensive lineman and 162nd overall prospect according to the247Sports Composite Rankings. He makes it three players at the position for Ohio State in its 2024 class.

The collective group is one of the best in the country, ranking at the No. 5 overall call according to the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings.

