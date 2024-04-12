Ohio State changes bonus structure for assistants with College Football Playoff expansion

Ohio State has adjusted the incentive structure in the contracts of its assistant coaches in response to the College Football Playoff expanding to include 12 teams.

The change could increase the amount of bonus pay the assistants pick up as the new format debuts in the upcoming season.

The Buckeyes’ on-field assistants are now eligible to receive an amount equal to 47% of their annual base salaries, according to records reviewed by The Dispatch.

The maximum bonus total in past seasons had been 38.25%, a mark the assistants reached in 2020 when the Buckeyes won the Big Ten and appeared in the national championship game after defeating Clemson in the semifinals.

The potential for even more lucrative bonuses next winter is in addition to a soaring staff payroll.

Ohio State is set to pay nearly $11.43 million to assistants this year, an increased total that was made available Friday when the school released their contracts in response to a public records request.

For the assistants to reach the annual maximum in incentives, the Buckeyes would need to win the national championship, triggering a bonus equal to 35% of their salaries, along with finishing atop the Big Ten. Playing in the league's championship game and prevailing in the matchup would result in combined bonuses equal to 12% of their basic compensation.

The most the assistants were able to receive in bonuses for appearances in the four-team playoff past seasons was an amount worth 25.5% of their base salaries for making the playoff final.

Under the new structure, they are due the best of their appearances in the following rounds:

10% for first round;

20% for quarterfinals;

25% for semifinals;

30% for final;

35% for winning the final

The incentive payments related to the playoff are due within 60 days of the end of the season, as outlined in the contract provisions. Those related to the Buckeyes' performance in the Big Ten are owed within 60 days of the conference championship game.

There are no longer bonuses for appearing in bowl games that unaffiliated with the playoff.

The assistant coaches got $1.58 million in combined bonuses last season for Ohio State’s appearance in the Cotton Bowl, equaling 17% of their base salaries for a New Year's Six bowl. Coach Ryan Day saw $200,000 for the bowl berth.

Assistants had also previously been eligible for bonuses equaling 4.25% of their base salaries for winning nine games and appearing in a non-major bowl game, but that incentive is no longer included in the contracts.

