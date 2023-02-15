Ohio State cancels home-and-home football series with Washington

Ohio State has wiped a prominent non-conference home-and-home series from its future football schedules.

OSU announced Wednesday that it has canceled the two games it had scheduled with Washington. The Buckeyes were scheduled to travel to Seattle to face the Huskies in 2024 before hosting the return matchup in Columbus in 2025. Now neither meeting will take place.

As a result of the cancelation, Ohio State will pay Washington $500,000 as was stipulated in the previously agreed to contract between the two schools. That penalty must be paid by February 2025.

“We initiated the cancelation,” Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said. “I have the utmost respect for the University of Washington and for director of athletics Jennifer Cohen, and this was a very difficult call to make.”

Smith said that canceling the Washington game allows Ohio State to add an eighth home game in 2024. Ohio State has six home games on its 2023 schedule.

“As a result of the cancelation, we will add an eighth home game for the 2024 season, affording us the opportunity to have the funding to pay the penalty and guarantee for that eighth opponent,” Smith said.

Ohio State announced Wednesday that it has canceled its scheduled home-and-home series with Washington for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Could another West Coast trip be in store for Ohio State in 2024?

The 2024 season will mark the first year that both UCLA and USC are members of the Big Ten, meaning those schools could be included on OSU’s schedule that season. If a road game with one of those schools is part of Ohio State's 2024 schedule, the Buckeyes would have had to travel to the West Coast twice if the Washington game was kept on the schedule.

The Big Ten’s 2024 schedule won’t be revealed until October. Additionally, the College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams in 2024.

Ohio State has non-conference home games against Southern Mississippi and Western Michigan on the schedule for the 2024 season, but now has an opening for another non-conference home game that could either take place on Sept. 7 or Sept. 14.

In 2025, Ohio State has non-conference home games scheduled with Texas (Aug. 30) and UConn (Oct. 18). With the return visit from Washington off the books, OSU has a non-conference opening for either Sept. 6 or Sept. 13, 2025.

Story continues

Ohio State's visit to Texas to complete their home-and-home is scheduled for the 2026 season. Ohio State also has future series scheduled with Alabama, Georgia and Oregon.

Washington 'very disappointed' with Ohio State's decision

The home-and-home series between Ohio State and Washington was agreed to back in April of 2017.

Cohen, Washington’s athletic director, said the school is “very disappointed” by Ohio State’s decision.

“We are very disappointed that our student-athletes, staff and Husky Nation won't get to experience these two games with Ohio State. Everyone has had these dates circled for a number of years and we were looking forward to these opportunities to compete against the Buckeyes,” Cohen said.

Washington now only has non-conference games scheduled with Weber State and Eastern Michigan in 2024 and Colorado State and UC Davis in 2025.

“We are in the process of finding new opponents for the 2024 and 2025 seasons and will provide an update as soon as we have one,” Cohen said.

With Ohio State off of the schedule, Washington doesn’t have a non-conference game scheduled with a Power Five opponent until it hosts Michigan in 2028. Michigan was supposed to visit Husky Stadium in 2020, but the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UW then traveled to Ann Arbor in 2021 as initially scheduled.