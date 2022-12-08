Will the Ohio State Buckeyes' star QB C.J. Stroud be the first QB picked in NFL draft?
Ohio State football still has at most two games left of the 2022 schedule. But the 2023 NFL draft is approaching quickly.
According to most mock drafts, the Buckeyes are set to have multiple first-round picks for the second-straight season after both Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson were selected in the first 11 picks in 2021.
Here's a look at where recent mock drafts have Ohio State players going this April.
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud
Yahoo Sports: No. 4 to the Detroit Lions
Pro Football Network: No. 4 to the Detroit Lions
The Draft Network: No. 12 to the Las Vegas Raiders
SB Nation: No. 4 to the Detroit Lions
CBS: No. 4 to the Detroit Lions
After being a Heisman Trophy finalist for the second-straight season, most mock drafts have C.J. Stroud as the second quarterback off the board behind Alabama's Bryce Young, while The Draft Network has the Ohio State quarterback behind Kentucky's Will Levis Young and Florida's Anthony Richardson.
Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.
Yahoo Sports: No. 8 to the Arizona Cardinals
Pro Football Network: No. 9 to the Las Vegas Raiders
The Draft Network: No. 11 to the Green Bay Packers
SB Nation: No. 14 to the Pittsburgh Steelers
CBS: No. 14 to the Pittsburgh Steelers
Heading into what is expected to be his final stretch as an Ohio State offensive lineman, Paris Johnson Jr. is looked at as one of the top options at offensive tackle on the draft board. Johnson is either the first offensive lineman taken, or behind either Georgia's Broderick Jones or Northwestern's Peter Skoronski.
Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Yahoo Sports: No. 32 to the Houston Texans
Pro Football Network: No. 17 to the Los Angeles Chargers
The Draft Network: No. 25 to the Denver Broncos
SB Nation: No. 26 to the Baltimore Ravens
CBS: No. 31 to the Buffalo Bills
After missing the majority of his junior season with a hamstring injury, Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is sliding to the end of the first round in most mock drafts after declaring to go pro. Consistently, Smith-Njigba is the fourth or fifth receiver off the board behind options like TCU's Quentin Johnston and USC wide receiver Jordan Addison.
Ohio State OT Dawand Jones
Yahoo Sports: No. 29 to the Kansas City Chiefs
Pro Football Network: N/A
The Draft Network: No. 29 to the Kansas City Chiefs
SB Nation: N/A
CBS: No. 17 to the New England Patriots
In a few mock drafts, Ohio State right tackle Dawand Jones is showing up at the end of the first round, while CBS' latest mock has Jones as the third lineman off the board behind Skoronski and Johnson.
Ohio State OC Luke Wypler
Yahoo Sports: No. 51 to the Tennessee Titans
Pro Football Network: N/A
The Draft Network: N/A
SB Nation: N/A
CBS: N/A
Ohio State's starting center Luke Wypler got some second-round love from Yahoo Sports, as the fifth Buckeye taken in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL draft,
