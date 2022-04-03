Ohio State basketball lands explosive guard transfer from in-state

Ohio State and head coach Chris Holtmann are already working on roster construction for next season via the transfer portal. With Malaki Branham and E.J. Liddell declaring for the NBA draft, and with wholesale experience running out of eligibility, the roster has a lot of gaps and unknowns for next year.

However, one of those holes in the roster seems to have been filled with the news of Wright State transfer guard Tanner Holden committing to the Buckeyes.

Holden came out of high school in Wheelersburg as a bit of an afterthought but made an immediate impact with the Raiders during his freshman campaign, averaging 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting at a very high clip (61.1%) from the floor.

He made a huge leap his sophomore season, leading Wright State with 20.1 points per contest, and further upped that last year, climbing to 21.4 points per game and leading the Raiders to First Four win in the NCAA Tournament.

Just how much Holden’s skill set translates to the Big Ten remains to be seen, but he should add immediate help on a perimeter that is in need of scoring options. And, at 6-foot, 5-inches, he’s got a bit of height to him to potentially create some mismatches along the way.

We’ll continue to stay on top of the roster moves as the OSU hoops offseason continues.

