Ohio State adds in-state preferred walk-on to 2024 class

Ohio State has added an in-state preferred walk-on to its 2024 class. While it may not sound like much, these guys often do much of the dirty work throughout the week to help the team be successful. And every so often, one of them pushes for playing time after a few years in the program.

Enter the newest edition, Nate Riegle from Findley, Ohio. Riegle played his high school football at Findley High School where he was teammates with current OSU offensive lineman, Luke Montgomery. Riegle is listed as an “athlete” on 247Sports but played linebacker and some tight end for the Trojans.

Riegle does not currently have a rating on any of the major recruiting services. However, he did hold offers from several Division II programs including Tiffan, Findley, and Ohio Dominican.

It’s a dream come true for any high school football playing in the Buckeye state. Welcome to the brotherhood young man.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire