Ohio State adds punter as a preferred walk-on to 2024 class

Anthony Venneri has committed to Ohio State as a preferred walk-on after a visit over the weekend. Venneri has spent the past two seasons at the University of Buffalo where he was the starter.

Venneri entered the transfer portal looking for greener pastures and he fell right into a national title contender. Venneri averaged 43.96 yards per punt for the Bulls this past season which was good enough to put him at No. 30 in all of college football. He was one spot ahead of Jesse Mirco who left for Vanderbilt at the end of the 2023 season.

Buffalo Transfer Punter Anthony Venneri has committed to Ohio State as a PWO. pic.twitter.com/nDSg8qLkEO — Kaleb Longhurst (@kaleb_longhurst) May 11, 2024

Venneri will compete with two freshmen who hail from Australia in Joe McGuire (redshirt freshman) and Nick McLarty (true freshman). Experience may win out here as Ohio State has a potent offense and shouldn’t be punting the ball all that much.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire