Ohio high school football players cleared for offseason 7-on-7 competition: What we know

Ohio high school football players have been cleared to participate in offseason 7-on-7 competition by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

In a change to its general sports regulations, which are publicly available on the OHSAA website, players are allowed to participate in 7-on-7 at camps and play on non-scholastic teams. They may participate in these activities between May 15 and July 31, and showcases that take place before May 15 may contain 7-on-7 segments.

Contact is prohibited, and the only football equipment the players may wear are helmets and cleats.

High school coaches may coach up to seven of their own players on non-scholastic teams.

Football teams already are permitted up to 13 work days between May 15 and July 31.

Preseason practices traditionally begin Aug. 1, although they began a day earlier last summer because the 2023 season got underway Aug. 17.

An official announcement has not been made by the OHSAA.

OHSAA director of officiating and football administrator Beau Rugg did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

“It will be similar, I think, to any AAU-style team,” said Pickerington North coach Nate Hillerich, who serves as second vice president of the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association. Hillerich noted that the OHSFCA historically has not been in favor of 7-on-7, although it has hosted a state tournament the past several summers in which high school teams can voluntarily participate.

“We would rather coach our own guys,” Hillerich said. “We want our high school guys coaching the athletes. Then you have spring sports coaches who feel like this could really hurt some of those sports in the spring in Ohio. …

“It’s more opportunities for kids to catch a football, run routes, do those things, but realistically I think they have those opportunities now.”

The prohibition of players participating in 7-on-7 events was highlighted in late February, when Shaker Heights defensive back Trey McNutt was suspended for a game this coming fall because he played in a national tournament in January. McNutt, a four-star recruit, is the top-ranked safety in Ohio, according to Rivals and 247Sports.

“For the kids,” McNutt posted on X in sharing several reports of the OHSAA sanctioning 7-on-7.

“Personally, I'd prefer to have spring practice as an option,” Bloom-Carroll coach Jeremy McKinney said in a text. “I'm not a big 7v7 guy to begin with. In fact, we've not done any since I became (head coach in 2022). We are planning to do two this summer, but I think in so far as football skill development, spring practice would be more beneficial.

“If 7v7 was so beneficial for football development, I'd think every level of college program and every professional football organization would have their own players do it. Of course, they don't.”

Hartley coach Brad Burchfield said he supports the addition of offseason 7-on-7.

“Things change and we love football, so the more opportunities for people to play football, it’s always fun,” he told The Dispatch. “The more opportunities that kids have to play sports and love sports and do more things, that’s all good. I don’t see it hurting one thing or the other. Kids are going to do what they enjoy and what they find compelling. There’s room to do everything. Most kids figure it out.

“Football is an odd sport. You can’t work on blocking without pads on, so you’re limited in what your can do. Kids like to run, throw, catch and chase and do all that kind of stuff. That’s what 7-on-7 is. It’s a good thing.”

Dispatch reporter Frank DiRenna contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio high school football: 7-on-7 offseason competition given OK