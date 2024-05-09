Offseason top 25 rankings give USC bulletin board material

The USC Trojans are being heavily doubted heading into the 2024 college football season. Frankly, they should be. Last year, USC was viewed as the preseason favorite in the Pac-12 and came nowhere close to winning the conference championship. Skepticism toward Lincoln Riley is a natural, logical response to 2023. The Trojans have to prove they belong among the best in the Big Ten as they prepare for 2024. Offseason top-25 college football rankings do not express any trust in USC.

College Sports Wire gathered the post-spring top-25 rankings from USA TODAY Sports, CBS Sports, ESPN, and The Athletic. That’s a collection of four prominent outlets. You can examine them for yourself, but we’ll give you the main story as it pertains to USC: The Trojans did not make the cut. They were among the “others receiving votes.”

If Lincoln Riley and USC football wanted a fresh source of motivation before the start of August preseason camp, it’s right there on a silver platter. “Us against the world” can be a manufactured rallying cry, but this time, it’s true: No one in national media circles believes in the Trojans in 2024.

