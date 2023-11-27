OFFICIAL: Jeff Lebby named the next head coach at Mississippi State

What had been speculated for the last several days is now official. Jeff Lebby will be the next head coach at Mississippi State University.

Oklahoma’s former offensive coordinator agreed to a five-year deal, according to reports.

Lebby had been with the Sooners for the last two years. In 2023, he helped Oklahoma finish 10-2 after a 6-7 season in 2022. Lebby led an Oklahoma offense that finished No. 4 in total offense and No. 3 in scoring offense. Both of which ranked higher than Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams’ USC Trojans offense.

An offensive mastermind, a dynamic play caller and the engineer of some of the most feared offenses in college football. Please join us in welcoming the 36th head football coach in program history, Jeff Lebby! 📰 » https://t.co/VOgdIY8aMC@Coach_Leb | #HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/LEY36LlLeD — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) November 26, 2023

Now, the Sooners are in wait-and-see mode when it comes to how many, if any, recruits follow Lebby or decommit from Oklahoma. They also will wait and see if any position coaches follow as well. SoonerScoop’s George Stoia reported that several coaches could be following Lebby, but most would be in an analyst or quality control role currently.

There will be a handful of staffers to go with him. From what I understand, mostly quality control coaches or analysts. Unclear about position coaches. https://t.co/PBtHZ5X1MW — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 26, 2023

It’s also unclear if any current players will hit the transfer portal.Jackson Arnold’s dad, Todd, told OU Daily “It doesn’t affect Jackson. He plays for OU.”

The Sooners will be on the hunt for not only a new offensive coordinator but also for a new quarterback coach. That was the position group Lebby coached. The favorite for the offensive coordinator role is Seth Littrell, who is currently an offensive analyst on staff. But Littrell has never been a quarterbacks coach in his career. He’s primarily been a running backs and tight ends coach.

The Sooners could also look outside for Lebby’s replacement. If they go with Littrell, they could actually get approved by the NCAA for Littrell to call the plays in the bowl game since he is already on staff.

While Lebby’s time in Norman was short, he proved to be a very good offensive coordinator and recruiter. No, he wasn’t perfect and made his fair share of mistakes, but he’s someone Oklahoma fans will appreciate more as the time goes on.

