Official: Here are the Bears regular season opponents for 2024 schedule

Now that the Bears, and the rest of the NFL, have all finished their regular season slate, their opponents for the 2024-25 season are firmly set.

Here are the Bears' regular season opponents for the 2024 season. (There is no meaning to the order.)

The last three opponents depended on how the Bears finished on Sunday. Since they finished last in the NFC North, the Bears will play the last-place teams in the NFC South, AFC East and NFC East. That means the Bears will play the Panthers, Patriots and Commanders.

What do you think of the Bears' schedule for next season?

