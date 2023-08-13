Offensive snap counts for Cardinals in preseason opener vs. Broncos

The Arizona Cardinals played their preseason opener Friday night at State Farm Stadium, defeating the Denver Broncos 18-17.

The offense played 79 total snaps.

How was the playing time divided up?

Below are the individual snap counts for the offensive players, grouped by position group.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Quarterback

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals wanted to give McCoy just enough work to get some rhythm. Tune got extensive work and then Blough came in during the fourth quarter.

Jeff Driskel didn’t even dress for the game.

Running back

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

With only three running backs healthy or having any knowledge of the offense (they did sign Stevie Scott days before the game), the playing time was fairly evenly split.

Clement started and ended up going to the locker room. Head coach Jonathan Gannon didn’t give any specifics but suggested that he was okay.

Wide receivers

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Baccellia might have played a little more but had to be evaluated for a concussion.

Tight end

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Blake Whiteheart, 52; Joel Honigford, 24; Bernhard Seikovits, 17; Geoff Swaim, 9

Zach Ertz is still on PUP and neither Trey McBride nor Noah Togiai played.

Whiteheart played more than any other player on either team.

Offensive line

OL Kelvin Beachum (left) and OL Hayden Howerton run across the field during the Arizona Cardinals’ annual Red & White practice at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 5, 2023.

Daley’s three extra snaps were as a jumbo tight end.

It would appear that Smith and Simmons might be the very back end of the room in terms of depth.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire