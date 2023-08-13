Offensive snap counts for Cardinals in preseason opener vs. Broncos
The Arizona Cardinals played their preseason opener Friday night at State Farm Stadium, defeating the Denver Broncos 18-17.
The offense played 79 total snaps.
How was the playing time divided up?
Below are the individual snap counts for the offensive players, grouped by position group.
Quarterback
Clayton Tune, 49; David Blough, 21; Colt McCoy, 9
The Cardinals wanted to give McCoy just enough work to get some rhythm. Tune got extensive work and then Blough came in during the fourth quarter.
Jeff Driskel didn’t even dress for the game.
Running back
Emari Demercado, 29; Ty’Son Williams, 27; Corey Clement, 24
With only three running backs healthy or having any knowledge of the offense (they did sign Stevie Scott days before the game), the playing time was fairly evenly split.
Clement started and ended up going to the locker room. Head coach Jonathan Gannon didn’t give any specifics but suggested that he was okay.
Wide receivers
Andre Baccellia, 34; Davion Davis, 31; Kaden Davis, 29; Daniel Arias, 25; Greg Dortch, 21; Brian Cobbs, 17; Brandon Smith, 15; Zach Pascal, 14; Michael Wilson, 14; Rondale Moore, 10
Baccellia might have played a little more but had to be evaluated for a concussion.
Tight end
Blake Whiteheart, 52; Joel Honigford, 24; Bernhard Seikovits, 17; Geoff Swaim, 9
Zach Ertz is still on PUP and neither Trey McBride nor Noah Togiai played.
Whiteheart played more than any other player on either team.
Offensive line
Dennis Daley, 46; Jone Gaines, 43; Josh Jones, 43; Marquis Hayes, 43; Jackson Barton, 43; Kelvin Beachum, 36; Hayden Howerton, 21; Badara Traore, 21; Pat Elflein, 21; Elijah Wilkinson, 15; Hjalte Froholdt, 15; Will Hernandez, 15; Paris Johnson, 15; Lecitus Smith, 11; Lachavious Simmons, 10
Daley’s three extra snaps were as a jumbo tight end.
It would appear that Smith and Simmons might be the very back end of the room in terms of depth.