Offensive lineman in the 2025 class decommits from Clemson

Clemson football’s 2025 recruiting class dropped from 11 players to 10 on Friday.

Trinity Christian Academy (Addison, Texas) three-star offensive lineman Jaylan Beckley took to social media Friday to announce his decommitment from Clemson. After committing on January 28th, Beckley no longer plans to join the Tigers.

“I am so thankful to Coach Swinney, Coach Riley, and the entire coaching and support staff at Clemson,” Beckley wrote in a social media post. “There are so many people that took the time to recruit me and made a sincere effort to build a relationship with me and my family. I met some incredible people at Clemson, including the other recruits, awesome Clemson fans, reporters & more – I truly wish them all the very best and I hope to maintain some of those relationships going forward.

“After much prayer, reflection, and countless discussions with my family and mentors, I’ve decided that I need more time to make this very big decision about where I will spend the next 3-5 years for my college career. The final decision was mine alone, and I do not take it lightly. I have nothing but love for Tiger Town. Thank you for all that continue to support me on this journey, I’m extremely blessed to have some incredible opportunities ahead. My recruitment is officially re-opened.”

The Tigers will look to continue to bolster their offensive line elsewhere in the 2025 class.

