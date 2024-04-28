Off the court: Hebron's internationally ranked Liam Snodgress talks about the fun, competitive nature of Irish dance

Apr. 28—HEBRON — Hebron Academy junior Liam Snodgress has competed in Irish dancing for about six years.

Originally from Pennsylvania, Snodgress started out almost on a whim in June 2018 when his mother, Beth Teske, pointed out friends were taking classes and he should try it.

"I went to a few starting classes and just got hooked on the feeling of learning new things, the challenge that it provided," Snodgress said. "It's just an exciting experience for me overall."

Six years later and with hard and persistent training, Snodgress is now dancing in competitions across the country, in Canada and abroad.

He participated in the U.S. national competition from 2021 to 2023 and has competed in regionals from 2022 to 2024.

He is ranked 31st for best Irish dancer in the world.

"We moved to Maine about two years ago and that kind of took a dip in my performance," Snodgress said. "But I've slowly been clawing my way back up to where I was."

Snodgress said Irish dancing is a "very special sport," which, traditional in nature, continues to become more competitive. He said he's in it for the natural fun of it, but is also competitive having left soccer behind after the COVID-19 pandemic to pursue more rigorous uninterrupted training — a tough thing to come by in Maine.

With only one Irish dancing school in Maine, Snodgress has continued taking classes and training at the Doherty Petri School via Zoom and makes regular weekend trips to Pennsylvania for in-person training. His training schedule is about three hours total Tuesdays and Thursdays and one hour of self-practices on Fridays and Sundays. He runs and lifts weights for a well-rounded workout, he said.

Without Hebron Academy's encouragement and Doherty Petri School's understanding and support, Snodgress said maintaining his presence on the world stage of Irish dancing would be impossible.

"I think my favorite part of Irish dancing is the community, the friends that I make along the way, as well as the athletic challenge," Snodgress said. "I have a very strong community that I'm part of, and it's almost like a second family for me. They always keep me pushing myself, it's just like this constant motivator that I have, those people behind me and oftentimes right beside me."

Looking to create a Maine club for competitors, enthusiasts and beginners alike, Snodgress said competition aside, he really wants people to know Irish dance is simply a fun time.

"You can either do it as a hobby or be super competitive," he said. "We have a whole bunch of ways that you can compete. We have traditional dances, teams and solo competitions. Irish dancing is very niche, but also very diverse, and it can give you a good community and a lifeline if you need it."

Snodgress will compete at nationals in Grapevine, Texas this summer and at a smaller competition at the Murray Academy of Irish Dance in Exeter, New Hampshire.

