ODU women’s lacrosse coach suspended for DUI

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Old Dominion University head women’s lacrosse coach has been suspended after a DUI.

Eric C. Bohannon, assistant athletic director for athletic communications at ODU confirmed with WAVY that Theresa Walton was suspended from coaching Saturday’s game against James Madison University.

This is Walton’s second season as head coach of the Monarch’s Lacrosse team. Before coming to ODU, Walton served as the head coach at Youngstown State.

