Odell Beckham Jr. agrees to one-year deal with Dolphins

Back at the league meeting in March, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that Miami had made an offer to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. but noted “business takes time.”

There has now been enough of it for both sides to get something done.

Beckham has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $8.25 million with the Dolphins, according to NFL Media.

Also per the report, Beckham could have made more money elsewhere but he preferred the fit with the Dolphins.

Beckham, 31, appeared in 14 games with six starts for Baltimore last season after missing all of 2022 due to a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI. He caught 35 passes for 565 yards with three touchdowns in the regular season. Beckham then had four catches for 34 yards in two postseason games.

He’ll now have a chance to contribute alongside Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in Miami’s explosive offense with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The No. 12 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Beckham has recorded 566 career receptions for 7,932 yards with 59 touchdowns in 110 games for the Giants, Browns, Rams, and Ravens.