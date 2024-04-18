Odds: Denver Nuggets to beat out LA Lakers in playoffs

DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Nuggets are facing the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at Ball Arena for the first playoff game of the series and people are already placing bets on which team will win.

By the end of the regular season, the Nuggets landed the second seed in the Western Conference while the Lakers ended up as the seventh seed.

The Nuggets have last season’s MVP Nikola Jokic, who recently surpassed Carmelo Anthony in franchise scoring points. That said, The Lakers have LeBron James, a known basketball legend and the first player in NBA history to score 40,000 career points.

How do the Nuggets fair against the Lakers?

These are DraftKings odds, as of Thursday morning:

Team Moneyline Odds Denver Nuggets -278 LA Lakers +225

Based on the odds, the Nuggets are expected to win the series – and the entire championship.

The odds to claim the championship title are close between the Boston Celtics (+145) and the Nuggets (+300).

If you want to see how the odds pan out, the Nuggets’ games are already scheduled:

Game 1: Saturday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Ball Arena

Game 2: Monday, April 22 at 8 p.m. at Ball Arena

Game 3: Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena

Game 4: Saturday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena

Game 5: Monday, April 29 at 11 a.m. at Ball Arena

Game 6: Thursday, May 2 at 11 a.m. at Crypto.com Arena

Game 7: Saturday, May 4 at noon at Ball Arena

The Nuggets sold out every game this season, but there still are tickets available for the game on Saturday. Be prepared to pay in the hundreds for a seat at Ball Arena as the Nuggets try and win a second championship in a row.

