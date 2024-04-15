NBA Play-In preview, MVP race & Wembanyama's future with Bomani Jones | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Vincent Goodwill and Bomani Jones preview the NBA Play-in Tournament, wonder how good Victor Wembanyama will be next year, and tell you their picks for some year-end awards.

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Bomani Jones to preview the NBA Play-in Tournament.

After talking for a bit about Carmelo Anthony and David Stern, the guys talk about where the Lakers are in the play-in and explain why getting the Nuggets early in the playoffs might be better for LA than getting them late.

Zion Williamson is still waiting for his signature NBA game, after flaming out in the NBA In-Season Tournament, and now everyone wants to see how he’ll perform under the spotlight of the NBA Playoffs.

The Warriors will travel to Sacramento to face the Kings, but the big questions surrounding Golden State are more about the state of their team than the matchup in front of them. Are there big changes coming to this dynasty in the offseason? How would this team be viewed differently if they didn’t have four championships?

Bomani explains why he has a hard time believing in the 76ers while Vinnie wonders why the Cavaliers are so eager to avoid a rematch with the Knicks.

Instead of talking about Hawks/Bulls, the guys instead talk about how fun it will be to watch Kevin Durant’s Suns go up against Anthony Edwards’ Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs because of how dynamic and entertaining both players are on, and off, the court.

The guys spend some time talking about their favorites for MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year, leading to a conversation about where Wembanyama will rank in the NBA next season.

Finally, Bomani gives his picks to win the East, West and the Larry O’Brien Trophy at the end of the podcast.

