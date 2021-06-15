Observations from Tua Tagovailoa’s rough first day of Dolphins minicamp

AJ Spurr
·2 min read
Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa may have had a tough rookie season, but all signs point to him having a better a second year, especially after seeing the offensive weapons the Miami Dolphins added in the offseason.

Well, in today’s first practice from mandatory minicamp, Tagovailoa threw five interceptions during scrimmages – that’s how many he threw in the entire 2020 season.

Reports also claim that the conditions they were practicing in were far from ideal, with one reporter claiming it was a “torrential downpour.” There were also reports of balls that should have been caught, but were lost and tipped up leading to an interception.

Tagovailoa was quick to call out his poor performance today, but admits it’s good to get all of that out during practice.

Perhaps some of these aggressive play calls led to interceptions. After all, its about trial and error in practice so these mistakes aren’t made in the game.

The Rain isn’t an excuse, especially in South Florida. Tagovailoa is aware that in the AFC East, all sorts of weather conditions could be an obstacle.

It wasn’t all bad, as Safid Deen tweets about how the overall practice went for Tagovailoa.

