Odell Beckham Jr. debuts 'I still can't breathe' shirt in support of Black Lives Matter

Troubled by the recent deaths of Black men and women nationwide, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr officially launched a t-shirt that not only sends a strong message, but also benefits a worthy cause. OBJ revealed the design on June 5 via his Instagram.

”Like many other people around the world, I was heartbroken and extremely disturbed when I saw the video of George Floyd being murdered by police officers,” the former LSU said in a statement. “In an effort to do something to help the cause of ending police brutality, I wanted to help promote a t-shirt that sends a message that we demand justice for George Floyd and an end to police brutality.”

The front of the tee reads “I Still Can’t Breathe,” a phrase first associated with the 2014 death of unarmed Black man Eric Garner and most recently with the Memorial Day death of George Floyd. On the back is an image of a pair of hands holding the world with the expression “No Justice. No Peace” written above.

All profits made from this shirt will be donated to the Black Lives Matter organization, whose work is rooted in building local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities while creating space for Black imagination and innovation.

Priced at $25 for one, you can purchase your “I Still Can’t Breathe” tee at End This Together.