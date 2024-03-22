Oakland basketball shows 'we belong here.' Surging N.C. State is next for Sweet 16 berth.

PITTSBURGH — Well sure, now just about anything seems possible.

Oakland basketball is the new darling of college basketball. The Horizon League champion was anointed as such Thursday evening, when Jack Gohlke knocked down 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 32 points to knock off the bluest of bloods, Kentucky, 80-76 and advance to the Round of 32 for the first time in program history.

The win set up a meeting with N.C. State — an 80-67 winner over Texas Tech on Saturday — for a shot at the Sweet 16 on Saturday (7:10 p.m., TBS/truTV).

The Wolfpack too are a team riding some good juju after they won five games in five days in the ACC tournament to earn a berth to the big dance. And yes, Oakland's coach Greg Kampe, the NCAA's longest tenured head coach said after 40 years and 699 victories, Thursday's was without question the biggest and best of them and admitted his program right this minute is at a height its never seen.

Oakland Golden Grizzlies forward Trey Townsend (4) shoots the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

But that doesn't mean he or anybody in the locker room is surprised by it.

"That's what Jack meant by that Cinderella thing," Kampe said, after Gohlke said the team was "not a Cinderella" in a postgame interview on CBS. "We don't look at ourselves that way. We're not pretenders. We believe that we belong here."

Horizon League Player of the Year Trey Townsend, whose dad played for Oakland under Kampe in the 1980's and was credentialed as a photographer sitting on the baseline Thursday night, added 17 points and 12 rebounds and DQ Cole, added 12 points and eight rebounds.

That included five points in the final 80 seconds, when he made a pair of free throws after Kentucky had trimmed its deficit to two points, and then a 3-pointer directly in front of his own bench with 29 seconds to play to turn a one-point game into a four-point lead and ultimately give OU the victory.

The Grizzlies had to do so much right in order to move on. They made 15 of 31 (48.4%) 3-pointers, out-rebounded Kentucky 40-39, won the battle of the bench 40-21, led for 28 minutes and never trailed by more than one possession at any point in a game where the lead changed hands 15 times and was tied at eight other points.

The game was within two possessions for all but 35 seconds, when OU twice got a seven-point lead, only for Kentucky to immediately respond both times.

"There was never a doubt in my mind that this wasn't going to be a game," Kampe said. "There was doubt that we would win, but there was never a doubt that this would be a game because I've been with this team since June and I know who they are.

"I mean, did anybody think that was lucky?"

It presents an interesting matchup with N.C. State, which got 21 points from Ben Middlebrooks, 17 points and 12 rebounds from big man Mohamed Diarra, 16 points from the 275-pound D.J. Burns and 16 from guard DJ Horne for seventh-year head coach Kevin Keatts.

Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Jack Gohlke (3) celebrates shooting a 3-pointer in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

With so much size and a six-game winning streak, some might be ready to pencil N.C. State into the next weekend. However, less than 20 minutes removed from the biggest win of their lives, Kampe and company didn't sound like a group that content with what it's accomplished.

"The whole thing down the stretch has been, once we knew we had won a ring, the whole banter in the locker room has been what's it going to say on that ring," Kampe said. "What's it going to say on that ring? Just Horizon League Champ? NCAA? Sweet 16? Final Four?

"I've put that thought in their mind, and they've really battled for it, and they understand that their life got changed tonight, but it could get changed a hell of a lot more if we keep this thing going."

