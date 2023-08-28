Can Oakfield-Alabama/Elba complete a three-peat? Top players, schedule, what to know

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba quarterback Bodie Hyde (2) throws a pass during the Class D state semifinal game against Tioga on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at Cicero–North Syracuse High School.

How high are the expectations for two-time champion Oakfield-Alabama/Elba?

With the return of quarterback Bodie Hyde, an All-Greater Rochester talent who has guided the Aggies to Section V Class D championships the previous two seasons, the Aggies appear to be in good shape. But with only three returning two-way starters, coach Tyler Winter said the section title is as wide open.

"We don't know what are ceiling is," Winter said. "Last year we had the feeling that something wrong would've had to happen if we weren't going to win another title. We have good kids this year, but we don't know how good we could be. Are we good, great, or really great?"

Hyde is one of the vocal leaders who the team relies upon in tough situations. He prepared to play safety as a freshman, but became the quarterback after an offseason injury to their potential starter. Fast forward to now and Hyde is easily one of the program's most decorated players, 64 career touchdowns, 28 wins and two section titles later. He also doubles as a stud middle linebacker,

"He's not afraid of the bright lights. He shoulders a huge load for the team to have success," Winter said.

Angelo Penna, Austin Pangrazio, Ashton Bezon and Kyler Harkness have also grown "leaps and bounds" as leaders. They'll create running lanes for Hyde, Shaun Alexander and Avery Watterson on offense. Penna and Pangrazio are menacing pullers and defensive tackles. Alexander started 12 games at cornerback in 2022.

"Many guys are inexperienced but patiently waited for their turn," Winter said. "They've been a fun group. They work hard and practice as one."

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba football at a glance

Head coach: Tyler Winter (4th season)

Classification: Class D.

Last season’s record: 11-1 (Lost in Class C region final).

Last Section V championship: 2022.

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba fans cheer during the Class D state semifinal game against Tioga on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at Cicero–North Syracuse High School.

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba football schedule for 2023 season

Saturday, Sept. 2: at Geneseo/Mt. Morris, noon.

Saturday, Sept. 9: vs. York/Pavilion, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16: at Avon, 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22: vs. Batavia Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29: at Canisteo-Greenwood, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7: vs. Geneseo/Mt. Morris, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13: at York/Pavilion, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20: vs. Avon, 7 p.m.

Marquee matchups for Oakfield-Alabama/Elba

A Week 1 road trip will be tough against a Geneseo team looking to take out the reigning champs. It doesn't get easier when the Aggies play York/Pavilion and Avon in consecutive weeks. Canisteo-Greenwood and Batavia Notre Dame are other legit Class D opponents. Some teams leaving the classification in the final hour forced Oakfield-Alabama/Elba to schedule some programs twice.

"This is the most wide open Class D has been in years," Winter said.

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba top returning players

QB/MLB Bodie Hyde, TE/DL Angelo Penna, OL/DL Austin Pangrazio, OL/LB Ashton Bezon, RB/DB Shaun Alexander.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Oakfield-Alabama/Elba football 2023 schedule, top players, preview