[BBC]

If Arsenal are going to keep their title hopes alive they need to win at Wolves on Saturday.

Yet Mikel Arteta will need to be at his tactical best if he wants to outsmart Gary O’Neil at Molineux.

The Gunners may meet a Wolves side stuttering towards the end of the season after one win in their last six outings but their home form against the top sides has been impressive.

Of the top five, only Liverpool have won at Molineux this season and even then they needed to come from behind with two late goals.

Manchester City and Tottenham have been beaten while Aston Villa only took a point from their Midlands rivals in October.

Extending it to the top seven, Newcastle drew 2-2 while Manchester United needed Kobbie Mainoo’s injury-time winner to snatch a bonkers 4-3 win two months ago.

O’Neil is tactically meticulous, underlined by his team’s near perfect display against City in September’s 2-1 win, and while Wolves may not be in their best form this term few can say they are easy to beat at Molineux.

There have been exceptions, the 4-1 defeat to Brighton in O’Neil’s first home game and a 2-0 loss to Brentford, but his players adapted to his methods quickly and could still claim another scalp on Saturday.