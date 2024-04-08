Nye Thomas: Sale Sharks scrum-half signs two-year deal with Premiership club

Nye Thomas has become a squad regular for Sale this season and scored his first tries for the firsts against Bedford [Getty Images]

Nye Thomas has a new two-year deal at Sale Sharks.

The 21-year-old scrum-half has become a regular for the Salford-based club this season, making 15 appearances.

Thomas became the youngest Sale scrum-half in the club's league history in 2021, when he made his debut as a replacement against Northampton Saints .

Thomas is a product of Sefton RUFC and Liverpool College, and has played 25 games in total for the Sharks.

The new contract takes the England under-20 international to the end of the 2025-26 season

Thomas told the Sale website: "I feel I've already developed massively both on and off the pitch here, so being able to continue doing so at my local club is massive."