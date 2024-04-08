Advertisement

Nye Thomas: Sale Sharks scrum-half signs two-year deal with Premiership club

Nye Thomas of Sale Sharks goes over to score their side's sixth try during the Premiership Rugby Cup match between Sale Sharks and Bedford Blues at AJ Bell Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Salford, England.
Nye Thomas has become a squad regular for Sale this season and scored his first tries for the firsts against Bedford [Getty Images]

Nye Thomas has a new two-year deal at Sale Sharks.

The 21-year-old scrum-half has become a regular for the Salford-based club this season, making 15 appearances.

Thomas became the youngest Sale scrum-half in the club's league history in 2021, when he made his debut as a replacement against Northampton Saints .

Thomas is a product of Sefton RUFC and Liverpool College, and has played 25 games in total for the Sharks.

The new contract takes the England under-20 international to the end of the 2025-26 season

Thomas told the Sale website: "I feel I've already developed massively both on and off the pitch here, so being able to continue doing so at my local club is massive."