Nuggets star Nikola Jokić ejected after briefly arguing with official in win over Bulls

Jokić and coach Michael Malone were left stunned when Jokić was tossed just before halftime on Tuesday night at the United Center

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić was ejected from their win over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night in a wild scene that left fans and announcers at the United Center stunned.

Just before halftime, Jokić drove through the lane and tried a reverse layup through Bulls center Nikola Vučević. Jokić missed the layup, and fought through a lot of contact while doing so. The Bulls then got the rebound and play quickly went the other way.

As Jokić started down the court, though, he ran right up to the official and clearly said something before getting back on defense. The next thing you know, Jokić had received a technical foul and was thrown out of the game.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone seemed completely confused as to what had happened, and even announcers on NBC Sports Chicago thought the ejection was “terrible” and “excessive.”

While it’s unclear what was said specifically, Jokić clearly said something that struck a nerve with the official. Crew chief Mark Lindsay said after the game that Jokić had "directed profane language at the official" that they felt warranted the ejection. Lindsay did not reveal what Jokić said, but made it very clear that Jokić only received one technical foul.

So, his night ended there. He finished with four points, nine rebounds and six assists in 16 minutes.

Even the NBC Sports Chicago announcers calling the game thought Nikola Jokić's ejection was “terrible” and “excessive.” (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jokić, a two-time league MVP who is fresh off a title run with the Nuggets, entered the game averaging a career-high 28.2 points, 12.8 rebounds and 9.6 assists this season, his ninth in the league. He's been ejected twice so far this season.

The Nuggets, who have lost three of their last four games, held a 57-50 lead over the Bulls at halftime. They led almost the entire way, save for a brief moment in the first quarter, and pushed ahead in the second half to grab the 114-106 win.

Coby White led the Bulls with 27 points in the loss while shooting 8-of-15 from the field. Vučević added 26 points and 16 rebounds. The Bulls have now lost back-to-back games after their four-game win streak, and have fallen to to 9-15 on the year.

Reggie Jackson led the Nuggets in Jokić's absence with 25 points after he shot 9-of-16 from the field. Michael Porter Jr. added 17 points and seven rebounds, and Julian Strawther finished with 16 points off the bench.