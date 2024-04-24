Nuggets take 2-0 lead into game 3 against the Lakers

Denver Nuggets (57-25, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (47-35, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nuggets -1.5; over/under is 216

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Nuggets lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets visit the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Nuggets won the last matchup 101-99 on April 23 led by 27 points from Nikola Jokic, while Anthony Davis scored 32 points for the Lakers.

The Lakers are 27-25 in conference play. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference with 55.6 points in the paint led by Davis averaging 15.7.

The Nuggets are 33-19 against Western Conference opponents. Denver ranks ninth in the league with 33.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jokic averaging 9.5.

The Lakers' 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 11.2 per game the Nuggets allow. The Nuggets are shooting 49.6% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 47.4% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.3 blocks for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 26.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Jokic is averaging 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and nine assists for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 117.1 points, 42.3 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points per game.

Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 117.0 points, 46.9 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Cam Reddish: day to day (ankle), Christian Wood: day to day (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (back).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.