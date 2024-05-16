Noxon-Thompson Falls baseball gets win over Browning

May 15—Good things may be on the horizon for the Noxon-Thompson Falls varsity baseball team.

The co-op team, playing varsity baseball for the first time, scored a 7-0 win over the Browning Indians during state baseball play at Glacier Bank Park in Kalispell.

Earlier in the week, Noxon-T Falls fell to Troy by a 12-2 count.

The two-game split left the Red Devils, who played their home games at Pilgrim Park in Noxon this season, with a 4-8 record under head coach Lucas MacArthur.

They beat conference opponent Mission twice during the regular season and upended Troy once in conference play. The win over Browning gave them their fourth victory of the season.

Prior to the start of this season, the only other baseball school in Sanders and Mineral Counties, Plains, canceled their season due to lack of players who turned out.

The Red Devils return a solid group of players for next year, hopefully including Ricky Williams, who missed the season while battling a leg injury from last year.

Also expected to return is T Falls student Bryson McCormick, a multiple position player who also is listed as a pitcher.

Noxon-T Falls has five seniors on the roster, including Sam Christensen, Braydon McJunkin and Michael Byrd, all of whom will be gone via graduation.

But the Devils have a solid core of juniors (10 in all) who are expected back for season number two, along with four sophomores and five freshmen.

The Red Devils will have one more game, tomorrow afternoon in Troy, before their season comes to an end.