November signing period: Here's where Savannah-area athletes signed to play college sports

The college signing period of the 2023-24 school year started Wednesday and a number of athletes from the Greater Savannah area put pen to paper and set their futures in motion.

Benedictine's Parker McCoy signed to play baseball at North Carolina, while Mary Miller of Savannah Christian signed to play golf at Georgia Southern, while her classmate David Bucey, celebrated his signing to play football at South Carolina early. South Effingham softball player Bailey Kendziorski inked her deal to play in the ACC for Boston College. Here's a list of Savannah area athletes who signed Wednesday.

Benedictine

Parker McCoy, North Carolina baseball

McCoy has been a star for the Cadet since his freshman year — and he committed to play for North Carolina in the summer before his junior year.

A two-time All-Greater Savannah first-team selection, McCoy was named the Region 3-4A Player of the Year last season when he hit .430 with a 1.276 OPS. He had 11 doubles, two triples, five homers, 18 stolen bases and 42 RBIs for the Cadets and went 4-4 with a 1.38 ERA.

McCoy showed up for his signing wearing North Carolina's famous powder blue colors, including some low-top Nikes in the Tar Heel hue.

"This means the world to me. It's something I've been working toward with my teammates at Benedictine and in travel ball for a long time," McCoy said. "I really liked the coaches at North Carolina, and I've got a great relationship with Coach (Scott) Forbes and his staff. And I've always wore No. 23 (Michael Jordan's number when he starred at North Carolina), so it seemed like a good fit."

McCoy said the BC coaching staff, including Kevin Farmer, who stepped down at the end of last season, and new BC coach Jason Pascual, helped him develop into the player he is today.

Trey Zanone, Coker University Lacrosse

Zanone transferred in to BC for his sophomore season and has been a star with the Cadets from the start. He was an All-Greater Savannah first-team pick last season when he racked up 30 goals with 30 assists for the Cadets, who won a region title and advanced to the second round of the playoffs.

Lacrosse runs in Zanone's family. His brother Blake Sufferling played for Army at West Point and his brother Grant Sufferling won an NAIA playing at Reinhardt University.

"I think playing for Benedictine has prepared me well to play at the college level," Zanone said. "We've got a really tight bond and work hard in practice to improve our games to help the team. I think we have a chance to make a good playoff run this year."

Savannah Christian

Mary Miller, Georgia Southern golf

Mary Miller of Savannah Christian, pictured with her family, signed to play golf at Georgia Southern Wednesday.

Mary Miller started playing golf at the age of three, and the resident of the Landings has been in love with the sport ever since.

On Wednesday, she realized a dream as she signed to play at the college level at Georgia Southern.

A GHSA state runnerup as a freshman and sophomore, Miller won the Class 3A individual title last season and helped lead SCPS to its second straight team crown. Ranked 22nd in Golfweek's Girls Junior rankings, Miller has won more than 50 tournaments in her career and has competed in the Drive, Chip and Putt Finals at Augusta National twice, as a nine-year old and then at the age of 15.

"This means everything to me -- I've been playing since I was three and have always wanted to play in college," Miller said. "I think the best part of my game is on the mental side. I try to stay calm whether I'm playing good or bad and try to have the same mindset on every shot. I've gained a lot of distance with my driver (averaging about 250 yards) and I've become more consistent with my scoring."

Miller said she connected well with the Georgia Southern coaching staff and was impressed with the facilities the team uses — including the Georgia Southern University Golf Course and Forest Heights Country Club in Statesboro.

David Bucey, South Carolina football

Bucey will officially sign with the Gamecocks during the early signing period in December, but he joined Miller in the ceremony Wednesday with his family to celebrate his accomplishment.

Bucey was an All-Greater Savannah first-team pick last season when he had 100 tackles, five interceptions and four sacks on defense, while makin 39 catches for 747 yards and seven scores. He's having another stellar season with 30 catches for 479 yards and six scores, while making 68 tackles with an interception on defense.

"This is a milestone for me, it's something I've worked hard to accomplish," said Bucey, who had more than 20 offers on the table. "I chose South Carolina because I really liked the coaching staff and the direction of the program. It's bigger than football there, and they're going to help me develop as a person."

David Bucey of Savannah Christian, pictured with his family, celebrated his upcoming signing to play football at South Carolina Wednesday. He will officially sign with the Gamecocks in December.

South Effingham

Bailey Kendziorski, Boston College softball

Bailey Kendziorski, the star pitcher who helped lead the Mustangs to a Region 2-6A title and the Final Four this season, signed with Boston College Wednesday in a ceremony at her school.

Kendziorski went 20-1 on the season with an ERA of 1.07. she struck out 202 batters in 137 innings and walked just 13 batters all season. She was also a solid presence at the plate -- driving in 22 runs on the year. She was the Savannah Morning News Softball Player of the Year her junior season.

"This is a day I've been looking forward to for a long time," Kendziorski said in a phone interview before her signing ceremony. "I remember going to Alex's (Alex Brown) when she signed with North Carolina when I was a freshman, so I'll try to us some of the things she did for my day today.

"I've had such a great career at South Effingham and enjoyed every game with my teammates. I'm so grateful to have played with them and for everyone's support to get to this point."

Richmond Hill

Carson Reeves, Wingate University volleyball

Reeves had another excellent season for the Wildcats earning Region 1-7A Offensive Player of the Year honors. The middle blocker and team captain was second on the team with 230 kills and 47 blocks and helped lead her squad to a state quarterfinal berth where North Cobb edged the Wildcats in a back-and-forth affair that came down to the wire.

Julia Wilson, Georgia Southern cross country

Wilson helped lead the Wildcats to a fifth place finish in the Class 7A state meet last week as she was 30th with a time of 20:12.16. She finished 17th in the State Meet of Champions as a junior and won the Alexander/Asics Invitational that year with a personal best 5K time of 19:24.85.

Courtney Joseph, Auburn University at Montgomery volleyball

Joseph has been a key player in the Wildcat's run of success over the last few years. She was a second team all-region pick this season and had 194 kills and a team-high 92 blocks to help lead the Wildcats to their second straight region crown and a berth in the Elite Eight in the playoffs.

Jayla Lawrence, Georgia Southern track and field

A sprinter for the Wildcat track and field team, Lawrence finished third in the Region 1-7A 100 meter finals last season with a time of 12.47 and has a personal best time of 12.25 in the event. She qualified for the Class 7A state meet in the 200 meter event, where she has s personal best time of 24.67.

