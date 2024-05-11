Nottingham Forest refuse to let Chelsea comeback spoil survival celebrations

Forest's Premier League survival is all but confirmed - Chelsea FC/Chris Lee

It has been quite the few days for Evangelos Marinakis. After the glory of seeing his Olympiacos team reach a European final on Thursday, he sat in his owners’ seat at the City Ground and got within touching distance of Premier League survival.

“Dream, Love, Create, Fight, Survive, Win” reads the tattoo on the Greek shipping mogul’s left arm. The “survive” part of his credo is almost ensured, with results elsewhere meaning only a 12-goal swing on the final day will send Nottingham Forest back to the Championship.

They could have made totally sure of 17th place and were leading through strikes from Willy Boly and Callum Hudson-Odoi after Mykhailo Mudryk’s opener. Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson turned the game around for Mauricio Pochettino’s men and means there is a final hurdle for Forest: avoid heavy defeat at Burnley next weekend.

Dressed in a white T-shirt, Marinakis would be forgiven for feeling satisfied with getting so close to the survival finishing line, having been at odds with the Premier League over spending and refereeing during the campaign. His decision to appoint Nuno Espirito Santo saw a new-manager bounce and wins against Manchester United and Newcastle around Christmas proved crucial to getting into this position.

Supporters drank beer in the sunshine and partied like they had won a trophy, which survival is comparable to for those at the bottom. Their songs taunting the Premier League and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville made their feelings clear that their efforts have been despite the obstacles in front of them. At the end there was no pitch invasion, as there is one final act at Turf Moor.

Michael Dawson on Sky

“You have got to remember when Mauricio first came to Chelsea, the amount of players and turnover they had there. I knew that they were always going to improve on what happened last season, it was a disastrous season but this season hasn’t been great until recent weeks. “And Mauricio being asked that [about his future] is a real surprise for me because I thought he has the right person when they brought him in and I still think he’s the right person in charge now to continue to develop these young players but you need time.”

Pochettino speaking with the BBC

“It was a difficult game, it’s always tough against a team who are doing a fantastic season. Today for them was a party because they started the game being sure they would be in the Premier League next year. “We started controlling the game but conceded in a way we should never concede. The second half was tough but I think it’s an important victory for us. The most important thing is the three points but we didn’t really replicate the performance from previous games against Tottenham and West Ham. “If you remember Sheffield United and Burnley, we have struggled against this type of team. I think today the players that came off the bench had a real impact.”

Pochettino on his future

“I had an honest conversation in the press conference. To clarify, if the owner is happy with my job we can continue. “I am always a coach who is thinking long term. All departments must be happy for us to be a good team to compete. I still have one more year in my contract and I am thinking to be here.”

Three points for Chelsea

35 - Since Boxing Day 2023, only three teams have picked up more points than Chelsea (35) in the Premier League (Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool).

Mauricio Pochettino talking to Sky

“The best thing is the way that we always believe until the end, football is about fighting. I am pleased because the players from the bench made a big impact so I am happy with our recovery. It was important for the team to finish the season strong, with the hope to start next season really well. “If we are honest we were punished in our first 10 games. Our performance was good but we were not clinical and we wasted big chances. All the data said we were in a false position. After we beat Tottenham, in the last 24 games we are in the top four or five. “I want to be positive, that is important. The players believe in the way that we work. We have struggled in these type of games but this young team need to realise how we need to compete.”

Callum Hudson-Odoi talking to Premier League Productions

“Obviously we knew the results before but in our heads we are playing for ourselves. We tried to get a result for ourselves regardless. The boys fought but couldn’t get the result unfortunately. “We worked hard, got in the lead and thought we were in a good position. It was unfortunate. It was one of those games. Credit to the boys. They worked hard and it was unfortunate. “It was a nice feeling playing against the boys I know and catch up with them. It was nice to get a goal against my former team. “You never know in football. There’s one game left but hopefully we’re safe now and we can focus on Burnley next weekend.”

Reece James speaking to Sky

“It’s been a long wait for me so I’m happy to come back into the team. “We learn every day, we’re still young but we are improving and we’re coming strong at the end of the season. Cole Palmer is one of the best in the world, I think personally. At City he didn’t play as much as he would like but he has come here and taken the chance with both hands. “Slowly but surely we are finding our feet and reaching a level.”

Michael Dawson on Sky

“It’s a special place, the City Ground, right on the Trent. I don’t want them to move. I was a young eight-year-old watching that team and fortunately I got to play for them for a long time. It’s iconic, it’s a great place to play and watch your football. “Those fans are amazing and last year they kept them up. Unfortunately it’s not quite the scenes we saw last season when they beat Arsenal.”

Three points for Chelsea

Chelsea are now level on points with Newcastle, who are sixth. Chelsea’s remaining fixtures are away at Brighton on Wednesday and at home against Bournemouth on the final day of the season.

Assist on his return from injury for James

Full time

Gibbs-White has one last opportunity on the volley but his effort goes wide. That is the last act and Chelsea have won 3-2. They move level on points with Newcastle in sixth. Forest are not mathematically safe but they are all-but-safe.

90+6 mins: Nottingham Forest 2 Chelsea 3

Gibbs-White sends it in but Petrovic catches under pressure. Is that Forest’s last chance gone?

90+6 mins: Nottingham Forest 2 Chelsea 3

Just over a minute of added time left and Forest have a corner...

90+2 mins: Nottingham Forest 2 Chelsea 3

Chelsea nearly wrap it up as Gusto has an effort blocked. VAR checks for a possible foul from Dominguez but it is cleared.

90 mins: Nottingham Forest 2 Chelsea 3

There will be seven added minutes at the end of this game.

86 mins: Nottingham Forest 2 Chelsea 3

Double change for Forest:

ON Awoniyi, Dominguez

OFF Hudson-Odoi, Niakhate

GOAL! Chelsea ahead through Jackson

What a crazy few minutes it has been. Mauricio Pochettino’s changes have made a big difference. This time James has so much space on the right and his cross to the far post finds Jackson, who heads into the back of the net.

Chelsea ahead after crazy few minutes - Mike Egerton/PA

GOAL! Sterling levels

Chelsea are back in it. It is a similar goal to Hudson-Odoi’s. He cuts in from the left and curls into the far corner past Sels.

Raheem Sterling (pictured) brings Chelsea level - Craig Brough/Reuters

79 mins: Nottingham Forest 2 Chelsea 1

Chelsea change:

ON James

OFF Gallagher

77 mins: Nottingham Forest 2 Chelsea 1

Niakhate is booked for time-wasting.

GOAL! Hudson-Odoi gives Forest the lead

Forest are ahead and, if at first you do not succeed, try, try again. Hudson-Odoi is afforded too much space as he drives into the box. He cuts onto his right and curls into the far corner.

Nottingham Forest ahead - Molly Darlington/Reuters

74 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Chelsea 1

Palmer finds Nkunku in the centre of the box but his effort goes over the bar. Chelsea want a corner but a goal-kick is given.

73 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Chelsea 1

ON Sterling

OFF Mudryk

07:04 PM BST

The frames of both goals are getting struck in this game. This time it is Hudson-Odoi, who has scored a few goals this season cutting in on his right and curling to the far corner. His effort clips the top of the bar.

Forest are now making a double change:

ON Elanga, Toffolo

OFF Yates, Montiel

69 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Chelsea 1

Hudson-Odoi sets up Aina at the edge of the box and he tries to beat Petrovic at his near post, but the shot goes just wide.

68 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Chelsea 1

Chelsea appeal for a handball against Murillo but those appeals are waved away. The VAR check does not take long and no penalty is awarded.

67 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Chelsea 1

Palmer’s free-kick hits the wall and Forest clear.

66 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Chelsea 1

Referee Tony Harrington adjudges that Danilo fouls Palmer right on the edge of the box. This is a very dangerous position for a free-kick for the visitors...

63 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Chelsea 1

Palmer sends in a great ball from a free-kick on the right touchline and Thiago Silva’s header looks like it is going to nestle in the far corner, but it comes back off the post.

The post denies Chelsea the lead - Craig Brough/Reuters

59 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Chelsea 1

Double change for Chelsea:

ON Gusto, Nkunku

OFF Badiashile, Madueke

57 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Chelsea 1

How have Forest not scored? First Gibbs-White hits the post from a yard out and then Wood somehow volleys over the top from a couple of yards out.

Forest come so close to taking the lead - Molly Darlington/Reuters

54 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Chelsea 1

Chelsea this time are the ones who nearly score. Caicedo’s dinked ball over the top finds Palmer, but his first-time volley misses the target.

Cole Palmer (right) misses good chance to restore Chelsea's lead - Mike Egerton/PA

52 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Chelsea 1

Forest nearly take the lead. Yates’ shot from outside the box beats Petrovic but it hits the outside of the post.

49 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Chelsea 1

Aina causes some panic in the Chelsea box with a throw-in followed by a cross but Chelsea manage to clear. But Forest now have a free-kick which they will send into the penalty area.

The delivery goes in but Thiago Silva heads away after Forest won the first header. The ball comes out to Aina, whose shot from range is always rising and goes over the bar.

47 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Chelsea 1

Chelsea drive forward and have numbers on Forest. Mudryk’s pass is not the greatest to Madueke and his shot is blocked and the chance is gone.

Second half

We are back under way at the City Ground.

Current standings

As it stands Nottingham Forest will be staying up with this point. Even if they were to lose they are all-but-safe as their goal difference is far superior to Luton’s.

Palmer’s strong debut season at Chelsea

3 - Cole Palmer is just the third Chelsea player to score 20+ goals and provide 10+ assists in a Premier League season (21 goals, 10 assists), after Frank Lampard (22 goals, 14 assists) and Didier Drogba (29 goals, 10 assists) in the 2009-10 campaign.

Half-time

Tony Harrington blows his whistle and that is it for the first half. We are all square at the break at the City Ground.

45+3 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Chelsea 1

Madueke goes down clutching his face and in the end Forest kick it out. It looked like he made a meal out of him and, no surprise, he is back up on his feet pretty quickly.

45+1 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Chelsea 1

Hudson-Odoi’s effort is blocked by Thiago Silva and loops up into the air. It falls to Wood, whose first-time effort is not particularly strong and it is straight at Petrovic.

45 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Chelsea 1

There will be five added minutes at the end of this first half.

42 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Chelsea 1

Eventually the corner is sent in to the near post by Palmer. It then loops into the air and Sels catches to eliminate the danger.

38 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Chelsea 1

Danilo is penalised for a foul on Gallagher and Chelsea will have a free-kick in a good position not far outside the Forest box.

Gallagher sends it in but Forest clear. But Chelsea now have a corner after Badiashile’s shot from distance is deflected over the bar. Before the corner is taken Yates is receiving some treatment on a knock to his leg.

35 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Chelsea 1

The free-kick causes some issues for Chelsea but they do eventually manage to clear.

34 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Chelsea 1

Palmer finds Jackson with a clinical pass, who is then one-on-one with Sels. But his effort is straight at the Forest goalkeeper. He should have done better there.

From the corner Forest clear and break. Hudson-Odoi charges down the field and Gallagher hauls him down. The Forest players want a red but referee Tony Harrington gives a yellow.

31 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Chelsea 1

A well-timed sliding challenge from Aina on Madueke near the byline earns Chelsea a corner. Palmer sends in an inswinger to the near post but Forest clear.

It really is remarkable how much influence Cole Palmer has on this Chelsea team. With 21 goals and ten assists this season, he has had the most goal involvements of any player alongside Ollie Watkins.

Take him out of this team and the effect would be immense. Once Tottenham were branded the Harry Kane team. Chelsea cannot be far off the Palmer team.

23 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Chelsea 1

Yates shoots from range and it goes over the bar, but it did take a deflection so Forest will have a corner.

Petrovic tries to punch the ball away but does not get much on it. It comes to Wood at the far post but he cannot keep his header on target.

19 mins: Nottingham Forest 1 Chelsea 1

Wood’s header is blocked as it was heading towards the goal but it would not have counted anyway as he was offside.

Goal stands

VAR takes a long look and eventually awards the goal. He was just onside, just.

05:47 PM BST

GOAL! Boly equalises

Forest are level. The free-kick is sent to the far post by Gibbs-White and Boly has a free header. He beats Petrovic at the near post but VAR is going to have a look to see if Boly was onside...

Willy Boly brings Forest level - Molly Darlington/Reuters

14 mins: Nottingham Forest 0 Chelsea 1

Chelsea have a corner on the right which Palmer swings in but Forest clear and break. Murillo charges down the field, into the Chelsea half and then he is hauled down by Badiashile, who is rightly booked.

12 mins: Nottingham Forest 0 Chelsea 1

Jackson nearly finds Madueke in the six-yard box but it is just behind him and Boly can clear.

10 mins: Nottingham Forest 0 Chelsea 1

Chelsea give the ball away deep in their own half and cannot properly clear Wood’s cross. It comes to Yates near the edge of the box, but his effort goes sailing over the bar.

GOAL! Chelsea take the lead

The visitors are ahead with their first real opportunity. Palmer finds Mudryk with an out-to-in run into the box. He takes on touch and then curls it past Sels into the far corner. The pin-point pass from Palmer was fantastic, eye-of-the-needle stuff.

Mykhailo Mudryk (centre) gives Chelsea the lead - Molly Darlington/Reuters

6 mins: Nottingham Forest 0 Chelsea 0

Aina’s long-throw finds Yates in the Chelsea box but his header goes wide.

5 mins: Nottingham Forest 0 Chelsea 0

Montiel sends in a dangerous cross from the right and it nearly finds Wood in the centre of the box but Thiago Silva wins the header. It goes behind for the first corner of the game, which Danilo sends in. Chelsea eventually manage to clear the danger.

4 mins: Nottingham Forest 0 Chelsea 0

What a week this has been for Evangelos Marinakis. On Thursday night he watched his Olympiacos team reach their first ever European final with victory over Aston Villa in the Conference League semi-final.

Now his other club, Nottingham Forest, are on the brink of securing Premier League survival. It’s been a rollercoaster season, with a points deduction and huge frustration over VAR and refereeing decisions.

Yet Forest are almost certain to secure a third season in the Premier League, though, after Luton and Burnley both lost. Marinakis is here, by the way.

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis (right) was celebrating Olympiacos' victory the other night and Forest look like they are staying up - Molly Darlington/Reuters

2 mins: Nottingham Forest 0 Chelsea 0

It is a party-like atmosphere inside the City Ground with Forest’s survival almost certain and Wood nearly gives the home side even more to cheer about. He is played in behind the Chelsea defence and he tries to lift it over Petrovic but the Chelsea goalkeeper does well to make the save.

Kick-off

Mull of Kintyre rings around the City Ground just before kick-off. If you did not know, Wings’ hit was the best-selling single of the 1970’s.

We are under way.

Kick-off fast approaching

Both sides have emerged from the tunnel and we are just moments away from kick-off at the City Ground.

Reminder of the team news

Nottingham Forest: Sels, Montiel, Boly, Murillo, Niakhate, Aina, Gibbs-White, Yates, Danilo, Hudson-Odoi, Wood.

Substitutes: Turner, Sangare, Kouyate, Awoniyi, Toffolo, Domínguez, Elanga, Origi, Omobamidele.

Chelsea: Petrovic; Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher, Palmer; Madueke, Jackson, Mudryk.

Substitutes: Bettinelli, Disasi, Sterling, Ugochukwu, Nkunku, James, Colwill, Gusto, Casadei.

Mauricio Pochettino speaking to Sky

“Always it’s important for a club like Chelsea to achieve Europe. The reality months ago felt we could not achieve that, but the way we’ve been playing in the last few months allows us to have hope. “Important game today, we are facing a team trying to save in the Premier League. We have to match Forest in this way. “The important thing is that Reece James can perform. He’s not ready to start the game, but it’s good to have experienced players on the bench.”

Michael Dawson on Sky

“The result today for Luton makes this game one where Forest can relax. Had Luton would have won at West Ham, this would have put the pressure on. “Nuno Espirito Santo went with a back three for Manchester City, but after those results, he probably would have preferred to go with a back four.”

Fancy a flutter?

Luton all-but-down

They took the lead early on but Luton have lost 3-1 at West Ham, which means they are nearly relegated. They are three points behind Forest and their goal difference is 13 worse than Forest so Luton are virtually down. Forest can confirm Luton’s relegation mathematically with a point tonight.

Burnley down

At the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Tottenham have won 2-1 which means that Burnley are relegated. They will join Sheffield United back down in the Championship. You can follow all the reaction live here.

Visitors arriving

Full team news

Nottingham Forest make one change from the side that started their 3-1 win at Sheffield United last weekend. Moussa Niakhate replaces Anthony Elanga in the starting XI. Taiwo Awoniyi, who has not started since February because of a groin injury, is on the bench.

Nottingham Forest: Sels, Montiel, Boly, Murillo, Niakhate, Aina, Gibbs-White, Yates, Danilo, Hudson-Odoi, Wood.

Substitutes: Turner, Sangare, Kouyate, Awoniyi, Toffolo, Domínguez, Elanga, Origi, Omobamidele.

Chelsea stick with the same XI that beat West Ham 5-0 last weekend. Captain Reece James, who has not played since 10 December, is back on the bench along with Lesley Ugochukwu, who has also been injured and not played since 24 December.

Chelsea: Petrovic; Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher, Palmer; Madueke, Jackson, Mudryk.

Substitutes: Bettinelli, Disasi, Sterling, Ugochukwu, Nkunku, James, Colwill, Gusto, Casadei.

Reece James back on the bench for Chelsea

Latest PL scores

Here are the current scores from around the grounds in the Premier League in the closing stages of the 3pm kick-offs:

Bournemouth 0-0 Brentford

Everton 1-0 Sheffield United

Newcastle 1-1 Brighton

Tottenham 2-1 Burnley

West Ham 3-1 Luton

Wolves 1-3 Crystal Palace

As it stands, Burnley will be relegated and Luton will be all-but-down. You can follow the final moments of those games live here.

Home side in the house

04:34 PM BST

Your Reds to face @ChelseaFC

Can Forest do the double?

The first time these two teams played this season, way back in September, Forest claimed a precious 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge courtsey of an Anthony Elanga goal.

Picture perfect

It’s a beautiful-looking day in Nottingham for today’s match. It’ll be 22 degrees when the match starts, perfect football weather.

The sun beats down on the City Ground - Getty Images/Michael Regan

Match preview

Will Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino still be at the club next season? He has been under intense scrutiny all season and he has admitted that it would not be the end of the world if he were to leave at the end of the season.

“If we are happy, perfect. But it’s not only if the owner is happy, or the sporting directors are happy. If we are happy, we need to ask also, because maybe we say we are not happy. If we assess the situation and we are not happy, then we need to split. But it’s not going to be the first time that a coaching staff decides at the end of a season not to keep going. But at this stage, it goes in the opposite way.

“They can say tomorrow: ‘Stay here’. Or maybe tomorrow I can say: ‘Look, I want to leave’. It’s two parties that can make a decision.

Will Mauricio Pochettino (pictured) still be at Chelsea next season? - Darren Walsh/Getty Images

“If Chelsea are not happy or the sporting directors are not happy, maybe we are not happy, because we arrive here with a job to do but then, it’s not happened how we expected. So maybe we are not happy. I’m not saying that I am not happy. But always it’s from one side, but okay, maybe there’s another side. Maybe if we leave here, it’s not a problem, it’s not going to be the end of the world.”

Back in early September in the reverse fixture Nottingham Forest won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge thanks to Anthony Elanga’s second-half goal. If Nottingham Forest win this evening, they will complete their first league double over Chelsea since the 1978-79 season. Nottingham Forest, who are just above the relegation zone, won 3-1 at Sheffield United last weekend and they are looking to win consecutive league games for only the third time since being promoted. Earlier this week Nottingham Forest had their appeal against a four-point deduction rejected.

Chelsea, who thrashed West Ham 5-0 at home last weekend, have won just two of their last 10 league visits to the City Ground. Chelsea are without a victory in their last five away games and begin the day in seventh place.

Ben Chilwell, Romeo Lavia, Wesley Fofana and Enzo Fernandez remain sidelined for Chelsea but they could welcome back Reece James. Nottingham Forest could be without Neco Williams, who missed the win last weekend against Sheffield United.

Team news to follow shortly.

