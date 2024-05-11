Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea: What Pochettino said

Mauricio Pochettino spoke to BBC Match of the Day after Chelsea's victoy against Nottingham Forest: "It was a difficult game, it's always tough against a team who are doing a fantastic season. Today for them was a party because they started the game being sure they would be in the Premier League next year.

"We started controlling the game but conceded in a way we should never concede. The second half was tough but I think it's an important victory for us. The most important thing is the three points but we didn't really replicate the performance from previous games against Tottenham and West Ham.

"If you remember Sheffield United and Burnley, we have struggled against this type of team.

"I think today the players that came off the bench had a real impact."

On Reece James returning: "He is unlucky because we are at the end of the season and there are only two games less. He can add his quality and experience."

If a place in Europe is still achievable: "I hope yes, but there are still two big games."