Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea: Key stats

Since Boxing Day 2023, only three teams have picked up more points than Chelsea (35) in the Premier League (Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool). They’ve lost just three of their 18 games in this period (W10 D5), with only Man City (0) suffering fewer defeats.

Nottingham Forest suffered their ninth home defeat of the Premier League season, their joint-most in a 20-team campaign (also nine in 1998-99).

Chelsea have conceded in each of their past 15 away games in the Premier League, their longest ever run within a season. Their last clean sheet on the road in the league was at Fulham back in October (a 2-0 win), while they’ve shipped 33 goals in their 15 away trips since then.

Morgan Gibbs-White recorded his 10th assist of the Premier League campaign, with only Ollie Watkins (12) making more in 2023-24. He’s just the third Nottingham Forest player to hit double figures for assists in a season, after Bryan Roy in 1994-95 (11) and Ian Woan in 1995-96 (10).

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer (21 goals, 10 assists) is just the fourth player in Premier League history to score 20+ goals and provide 10+ assists in his debut season for a specific club, after Andrew Cole with Newcastle in 1993-94 (34G & 13A), Jürgen Klinsmann with Spurs in 1994-95 (20G & 10A) and Mohamed Salah with Liverpool in 2017-18 (32G & 10A).