Notre Dame’s top 2023 recruit set to visit Alabama

When your goal is to recruit not good but truly great classes there is going to be a lot of discomfort throughout the process. Notre Dame landed elite edge rusher Keon Keeley as their first commitment in the 2023 recruiting class and now they’re hanging on to keep him.

Welcome to college football recruiting in 2022.

At least for the elites.

Keeley, who has been a Notre Dame commitment since June 28, 2021, is set to visit Alabama this weekend.

Taking visits is nothing new to Keeley as the Tampa native has continued to stop elsewhere despite being a Notre Dame recruit. Ohio State hosted Keeley earlier this year while Florida has also gotten him on campus.

No matter what program you are however it hits a bit different when Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide make a push. Keeley isn’t a mass tweeter by any stretch of the imagination but you can bet your bottom dollar that Saban will have all his championship rings on display and will be more than happy to discuss the plethora of defensive talent he’s helped guide to the NFL in recent years.

It’s not comfortable but really anything that’s ultimately worth it hardly is and this is far from the first time it’s happened to Notre Dame, but as the expectations for recruiting classes grow under Marcus Freeman, star commitments being heavily pursued by others will only do the same.

Welcome to big-time recruiting in the modern college football era where having a seat at the adults table doesn’t mean you’ll get to comfortably enjoy your delicious meal.

