Notre Dame-South Carolina: Non-traditional Gator Bowl preview

Notre Dame wraps their 2022 football season on Friday as they take on South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. The annual contest, played in Jacksonville, Florida, hasn’t featured the Irish since Tyrone Willingham’s first year concluded with a disappointing loss to North Carolina State.

I’ve decided to try something different in previewing this game. Sure, we have all the stat comparisons available for you at Fighting Irish Wire as Geoffrey Clark does those before each game, and Michael Chen gives his pregame thoughts in a variety of ways, too. FIW’s 2022 Freshman of the Year John Kennedy gave his confidences and concerns for the game, too.

However, the way my mind tends to work is that I find myself asking a bunch of questions before a game. Those lead to other thoughts or more questions. Instead of keeping those to myself I decided to put them into words as we await kickoff for the final time in 2022.

With that in mind, here is my stream of consciousness preview for the Gator Bowl between Notre Dame and South Carolina.

Between opt-outs and transfers, how does one even predict a game like this?

Do non-playoff bowl games matter?

Does anything matter, if you want to get so profound? If they’re keeping score then I want my team to win and won’t apologize for such a crazy thought.

What is a fair expectation for Tyler Buchner?

Will Buchner's presence change how Notre Dame uses their running backs?

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs the ball against the Clemson Tigers

How does Notre Dame replace Michael Mayer?

Tight end Michael Mayer #87 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish

In short, they don’t. However, there are more questions in regards to this.

How does Mayer being gone impact how South Carolina tries to take away other Irish offensive threats?

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees

The in-game work of [autotag]Tommy Rees[/autotag] will be among the most interesting things to pay attention to Friday.

Which Notre Dame running back will have the biggest day?

Logan Diggs #3 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs with the ball

Man alive, I'm going to miss Jarrett Patterson

And the future-NFL offensive lineman only furthered my thoughts this week when he said this week that he never had any question about if he’d play or not in a bowl game.

Notre Dame's line against South Carolina's defensive front

Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Joe Alt (76)

I’m not saying Notre Dame will run for over 250 yards…oh wait, yes I am.

But how will Notre Dame get after Spencer Rattler?

Nov 19, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7)

[autotag]Isaiah Foskey[/autotag], the all-time sacks leader in Notre Dame history opting-out won’t help. Nor will the injury that will keep [autotag]Jayson Ademilola[/autotag] from dressing. Get ready to ask yourself a lot about this unit the next eight months.

How weird was South Carolina and Spencer Rattler's year, though?

South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Jaheim Bell (0)

Really, though. They went 8-4 with an incredibly big pair of wins to close the regular season.

South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Jaheim Bell (0)

The Gamecocks blocked both Tennessee and Clemson from potential College Football Playoff berths by beating them in succession to end the regular season.

Hey South Carolina fans, fist pounds for also beating Clemson

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Logan Diggs (3) runs the ball against the Clemson Tigers

Regardless of what happens Friday, fans of both certainly don’t mind when bad things happen to Dabo Swinney led teams on a football field.

OK, back to Rattler's year. This is just crazy to me...

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7)

He threw 16 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 2022. Hardly impressive. However, eight of the touchdown passes came in the last two games, six of which were in the upset of Tennessee.

Was South Carolina's win over Tennessee the most shocking result from a college game this fall?

South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Dakereon Joyner (5) and tight end Traevon Kenion (12)

Before you mention it - yes I know Notre Dame lost to Marshall and Stanford - the how in South Carolina's upset is what I'm referring to

Marshall Thundering Herd players and fans celebrate

Rattler's Night vs. Tennessee compared to previous 2022 output

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7)

That night Rattler completed passes at nearly a 15% better clip than he did all season, threw for 61 more yards than he did in any other contest as he put up 438 yards through the air. He averaged 212.9 in the other 11 contests this year and outside of his 6 touchdown and interception-free showcase, had a 10-11 touchdown pass to interception ratio this fall. One heck of a night, that’s for damn certain.

Is 'being hot' actually a thing for a quarterback?

Especially after that quarterback will not have played in a months time?

Will Notre Dame stop South Carolina at all in the red zone?

Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden

The Irish have been flat-out pitiful at bending but not breaking this year.

Forget now vs. the future. Does Marist Liufau even give Notre Dame the best chance to win Friday?

Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Marist Liufau (8)

I don’t take joy in writing this about any Notre Dame player (unless you’re talking Bill Laimbeer as a professional) but Liufau has seen the field more than anyone on defense this year, yet seemingly finds trouble as frequently as any. Major dose of Prince Kollie, perhaps?

It's me again, wondering where Notre Dame's pass rush will come from Friday

Special teams showdown

We know about Notre Dame’s special teams being stellar but South Carolina’s actually rank better in more departments.

Blocked kick fest?

Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jordan Botelho (12) blocks a punt

Notre Dame tied for the most blocked kicks in college football this year with seven. South Carolina tied for third with five.

None allowed, though

Does that mean a blocked kick or two are coming? Hardly. Both teams didn’t allow an opponent to get their hand on a kick, either.

South Carolina's kicker hasn't missed a field goal all year

…yet has missed two extra points. OK.

Does Lou Holtz show up for this one?

South Carolina coach Lou Holtz

And I wonder if Sam Hartman will be watching

Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10)

Why does the Gator Bowl trophy...

The helmets of Notre Dame (left) and South Carolina (right) flank the Ash Verlander Trophy for the winner of Friday's TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Gator Bowl Trophy

Not, uh, feature an alligator at all?

Bittersweet

Huge bowl game or not, marquee matchup or not, Friday marks the end of the 2022 football season for Notre Dame and having to wait eight months for another game is not something I’m ready for – much like I feel every season at this time.

In short, be sure to enjoy those four-or-so hours as it’ll be a long while before we get to watch the Irish in action again.

