Notre Dame reportedly involved in NIL-type tournament in Las Vegas

Like it or not, NIL is a significant part of the college sports landscape now, and it’s not going away. So the time has come to incorporate NIL into actual competition. Notre Dame’s men’s basketball team reportedly will have the opportunity to do just that.

According to a source, the Irish are one of eight teams that will take part in the inaugural Players Era Festival this November in Las Vegas. Each team will earn a NIL payout of $1 million simply for participating, and additional money will go to the players on the team that wins the tournament. Long-term NIL opportunities also will be there for the participating players.

While the NCAA still disallows direct pay-for-play, the players’ money will come after completing activities away from the game while they’re in Las Vegas. So any talk that this is unethical if not illegal can be squashed.

This is the way of the future, and the Irish are getting in on the ground floor.

