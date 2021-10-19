Notre Dame quarterback enters transfer portal

When evaluating the quarterback position in 2020 for the years ahead Brendon Clark was a player who received a good amount of attention. The Midlothian, Virginia product surprised some by earning the backup job entering last season but a recurring knee injury that he originally suffered in high school sidelined him the second half of that year.

Clark never quite bounced back how he would have liked and was passed on the depth chart by both Drew Pyne and Tyler Buchner while Jack Coan transferred in for the 2021 season. Now Clark is calling it a career at Notre Dame as he’s entered the transfer portal.

Clark finishes his time at Notre Dame with two career completions, one of which went for a 22-yard touchdown.

All the best to Clark in the next phase of his career and life.

