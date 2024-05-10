Notre Dame one of three schools that Illinois 2025 receiver will commit to

There is not much room for Notre Dame football to add to its 2025 recruiting class, but they will make some space for certain prospects.

One of those is Illinois wide receiver Talyn Taylor, who is one record saying that he will most likely commit to one of three schools: Ohio State, Georgia or the Irish. At 6-foot, 1-inch and 173-pounds, the pass catcher is one of the nations best, ranking as the No. 112 overall prospect and 13th receiver according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

An official visit to South Bend is set up for next month, Notre Dame sandwiched between his two other finalists.

Currently, Notre Dame has three commits at the position: Elijah Burress, Shaun Terry and Jerome Bettis Jr. Taylor would be the highest ranked of the group if he were to ultimately choose the Irish.

