Notre Dame football gets a commitment from 2025 Ohio wide receiver

Notre Dame football has started to heat up its wide receiver recruiting over the last few weeks.

New Jersey’s Elijah Burress committed just over a week ago, giving the Irish their first verbal of the 2025 class at the position. On Sunday that number grew to two, as Ohio’s Shaun Terry committed to Notre Dame.

The 5-foot, 10-inch and 170-pound pass catcher is a 3-star prospect, ranked as the No. 69 player at his position and 490th overall according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

It took less than a month after Terry received his Irish offer to make up his mind. During that time other schools like Oregon, Tennessee and Indiana offered as well. His finalist were Michigan, USC and Missouri.

BREAKING: Class of 2025 WR Shaun Terry tells me he has Committed to Notre Dame! The 5’10 175 WR from Ironton, OH chose the Fighting Irish over Michigan, USC, & Missouri “All Glory to God.”https://t.co/xdFms2qsS8 pic.twitter.com/8Os7CeQx5v — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 18, 2024

Terry’s commitment is No. 16 in the cycle for the Irish, the collection of verbals is viewed by many as one of the top class in the country at this moment.

