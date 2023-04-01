Notre Dame offers 2025 defensive back while on campus

It’s a big weekend for Notre Dame, not just because of spring practice but due to the amount of high level recruits on campus.

One of those recruits, Virginia cornerback Remington Moss, was offered a scholarship while in South Bend. The 6-foot, 2-inch and 175 pound defender could end up outgrowing corner and end up as a safety.

Moss doesn’t have extensive offer list at the moment, but it’s a quality list for a player that has yet to be ranked by the 247Sports composite. Tennessee, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Wisconsin have already offered and now the Irish have joined the fold.

More!

Notre Dame can’t close North Carolina late, lose series opener Watch: New Notre Dame quarterback coach Gino Guidugli coaching his group Notre Dame To Wear Green vs. Ohio State: Right Idea, Wrong Delivery Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman to try and hit home runs in #StrikeoutCancer Watch: Notre Dame freshman connection during spring practice

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire