Notre Dame linebacker target will announce commitment on Saturday

It very much looks like Notre Dame football will be adding to its 2025 recruiting class on Saturday.

Pennsylvania linebacker Anthony Sacca, who was recently crystal balled to commit to the Irish, will make his verbal on Saturday. The 6-foot, 3-inch and 225-pound ‘backer is among the top players in the country, as he ranks as the No. 187 overall prospect and 25th linebacker according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Sacca will choose from five different schools: Ohio State, Alabama, Duke, Wisconsin and the Irish. Currently Notre Dame has just one commit at linebacker in his class, Ko’o Kia. The pair would make a formidable duo.

Although the crystal ball picks aren’t always accurate, it is a good that that most likely Notre Dame will land a commitment from Sacca on Saturday.

