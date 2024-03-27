Notre Dame gets a crystal ball pick for 2025 4-star linebacker

Notre Dame football is looking to add more elite prospects to its 2025 recruiting class and Pennsylvania linebacker Anthony Sacca is one of the top targets.

The 6-foot, 3-inch and 225-pound prospect fits the mold of a Mike linebacker, and at the moment it looks like the Irish will find that out soon. 247Sports insider Tom Loy logged a crystal ball for the No. 187 overall prospect and 25th ‘backer in the 247Sports Composite Rankings to eventually commit to Notre Dame.

The Irish class is starting to get pretty full, with already 18 commitments, but with just one other linebacker, Ko’o Kia, making Sacca an important recruit.

Top247 LB Anthony Sacca has a top five and is lining up spring visits (VIP) https://t.co/pcGstCHqct pic.twitter.com/dJTuqQXTUk — BrianDohn247 (@BrianDohn247) February 8, 2024

There is no timetable for Sacca to make a verbal at the moment, but it’s looking good for Notre Dame when it does happen.

