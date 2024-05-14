Notre Dame gets transfer center Nikita Konstantynovskyi from Monmouth

Notre Dame always could use some depth down low as it seems like most of its production comes from the guard position. Concerns about height undoubtedly increased after Carey Booth transferred to Illinois. Now, the Irish seem to have at least attempted to the solve that problem after transfer center and Ukraine native Nikita Konstantynovskyi announced he was coming to the program:

Konstantynovskyi, the first European player for the Irish since Lithuania native Martinas Geben left in 2018, has had a long journey and not only geographically. He began his collegiate career with two seasons at community college Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College. That was followed by two seasons at Tulsa before spending last year with Monmouth, where he averaged career highs of 9.3 points and 8.1 rebounds a game.

Konstantynovskyi is the second player the Irish have added via the transfer portal this offseason after Matt Allocco. They are allowed to add one more player to the roster, so the question now is how Micah Shrewsberry and his staff want to use it. Stay tuned.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire