Notre Dame football offers 2026 Ohio athlete

One of the benefits that Notre Dame football has with its 2025 class is that its virtually full and they can start looking ahead to the next class.

With just one current commit, wide receiver Dylan Faison, the Irish coaching staff is scouring the 2026 class for player who deserve an offer. One of those players turned out to be Ohio athlete Storm Miller, who got his Notre Dame offer on Monday.

Miller is an intriguing prospect, as he can play multiple positions but will most likely end up as a linebacker with his 6-foot, 3-inch and 220-pound frame. 247Sports Composite Rankings has him as the nations No. 15 at the prospect and 204th nationally.

The offer list isn’t overtly impressive at the moment, but it’s still very early in the cycle. Expect other big teams to follow Notre Dame’s lead in offering Miller.

