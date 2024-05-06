Notre Dame football offers 2026 South Carolina 4-star safety J’Zavien Currence

Starting your week with a Notre Dame football offer is great, and that happened for 2026 South Carolina safety J’Zavien Currence.

The 6-foot, 4-inch and 210-pound defender was offered early Monday morning by the Irish coaching staff. Currence is viewed as one of the top prospects in his class, ranking as the No. 63 overall player and 6th ranked safety according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

It is going to be tough for any school to lure Currence away from playing for his state program South Carolina, but the Irish are going to make it a very tough decision for him as they heat up their pursuit.

With over 30 offers at the current moment, Currence has plenty of options, with Notre Dame now being one of them.

