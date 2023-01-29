Notre Dame football: James Laurinaitis headed back to Ohio State

Notre Dame is down an assistant coach as one of Marcus Freeman’s closest friends is headed back to Ohio State. That close friend happens to be three-time former All-American linebacker james laurinaitis. Laurinaitis served as a graduate assistant on Freeman’s staff this past season.

Laurinaitis will be a graduate assistant again on Ryan Day’s staff at Ohio State, again with the same title and again working with linebackers.

“I am thrilled for our program and especially for our current and future Buckeyes who will benefit so much from having James on staff,” Day said. “James is a terrific young man with wisdom as a Buckeye and experience as an eight-year NFL veteran. He is going to be a very important part of our program going forward.” -Ryan Day

Laurinaitis will join a handful of other former Buckeyes players on the staff. That includes recruiting extraordinaire, offensive coordinator Brian Hartline, secondary/cornerbacks coach Tim Walton and quality control coach Devin Jordan.

Notre Dame hosts Ohio State on Sept. 23, 2023.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire