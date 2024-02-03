Notre Dame Football: Irish Assistant Coach in Mix for Boston College Job?

A somewhat surprising move in college football happened this week when Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley accepted the offer to become the defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers.

That opened up an unexpected coaching post very late in the cycle. And now according to one Boston College football reporter, Notre Dame defensive line coach Al Washington has emerged as a candidate for the open position.

According to Brett Rider of Eagles Daily, Washington, who played his college football at and previously served as an assistant coach at Boston College, is among the candidates.

Hearing Al Washington as a strong candidate for the HC job at BC, working to learn more. Played for the Eagles 2002-2005, then 2012-2016 as a position coach. Checks a lot of boxes and is very familiar with the program. Let’s see what happens. pic.twitter.com/5AqT5porTx — Brett (@brettrid3r) February 2, 2024

Washington has been at Notre Dame the last two seasons, helping the unit to become one of the best in college football this past fall. He’s also been incredibly valuable in recruiting the defensive side of the ball since coming from Ohio State where he held the same position.

We’ll continue to follow this story and coaching search as more develops.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire