Notre Dame Football – How Irish ‘Accidentally’ Recruited Eventual NFL Star

If you’re a Notre Dame fan of a certain age you can remember that there wasn’t a whole lot to love about the Bob Davie era, and as it turns out all these years later, perhaps that staff’s biggest recruiting win came by total mistake.

Justin Tuck was a star athlete in basketball and football at Central Coosa County High School in Alabama. In an era long before online highlight tapes for college athletes, Tuck wasn’t yet being pursued by Notre Dame before they accidentally stumbled upon him.

The Notre Dame staff was in pursuit of another Alabama star prospect but as Tuck tells in the story below, they went to the wrong high school after landing in Alabama and stumbled into Tuck.

Tuck was on the “Like a Farmer” podcast and discussed a slew of things including competing against (and beating) Tom Brady in the Super Bowl, growing up with a huge family, and plenty else.

Tuck would of course go on to star at Notre Dame where he set program record for career sacks and was eventually drafted by the New York Giants where he turned into a key piece for two Super Bowl championship teams.

I’m guessing it wasn’t Bob Davie that was making the visit to Tuck that early on but I still can’t help but picture him sitting in bleachers at a high school stadium confused as can-be as to why the team isn’t wearing the right color uniforms.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire