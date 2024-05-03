Notre Dame football gets a crystal ball pick for 2026 quarterback

The influx of talent at quarterback for Notre Dame football has seen an uptick since Marcus Freeman took over the program.

They have come from all over, recruiting and the transfer portal, with the next one up being 2025 commit Deuce Knight. It looks like they have another top quarterbacks attention in the 2026 cycle, with Florida’s Noah Grubbs.

The 6-foot, 4-inch and 188-pound signal caller was crystal balled to eventually commit to Notre Dame by Tom Loy on Friday. Grubbs is one of the top prospects in the country, ranking as the No. 121 overall player and 10th quarterback of his class by the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Grubbs would be a huge recruiting win for the Irish, as they try and continue to stack talent at quarterback.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire